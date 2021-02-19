What food pantries need most

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - April Bennett, nutrition program manager at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about donating to food pantries and blessing boxes.
She said there is always a huge need at this time of year for food donations, and this year with the pandemic, the need is even greater.
However, she said some items are more needed than others.
Watch her interview with Diane Rutherford to learn more.
