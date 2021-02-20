Cuomo: Statewide positivity rate continues to decline

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Cuomo announced Saturday that the statewide positivity rate is making real progress.
The rate is now at 3.06%- the lowest it has been since November 23rd.
This is the 43rd consecutive day that the 7 day average has been on the decline.
Hospitalizations across the state have also dipped below 6,000 again. That’s the first time it has been that low since December 14th.
As of Saturday morning, Cuomo reports the state vaccination sites have administered 93% of first doses recieved.
