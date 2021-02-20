Final interviews conducted for vacant Watertown City Council seat

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown City council had final interviews Saturday morning with two candidates vying for the seat left vacant by Jesse Roshia.
But does that mean they’re close to filling the position? Maybe not.
Council members met in executive session with candidates are Amy Horton and Ben Shoen.
Mayor Smith says both interviews went well, but council needs to take some time to think on it before making a decision.
But Councilwoman Lisa Ruggiero says since there was no decision made Saturday, council will consider expanding the pool of candidates.
She says there were some people who applied who didn’t get to interview who she would like to see have the chance.
She says they may also look at new people who hadn’t applied, or they may leave the seat vacant until the November election.
Mayor Smith says council will likely get together next week to discuss.
Whoever is selected by council, if someone is selected, will serve the rest of the year, then will need to run to be elected by constituents in November along with the seats of council members Lisa Ruggerio and Ryan Henry-Wilkinson.
