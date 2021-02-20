Friday Sports: High school hardwood action in Lewis County

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A couple of boys’ high school basketball contests and a women’s college hockey game in Canton topped the local sports menu Friday night.
We start with boys’ high school basketball from Lowville as the Red Raiders hosted Harrisville.
In the 1st quarter, Brody Brown takes the feed inside and lays in 2 and draws the foul to put Lowville up 2.
The Pirates answer as Nate Schmitt drives the lane for the bucket, tying the game. It was Schmitt again, weaving his way through traffic and getting the roll to put the Pirates up 2.
Lowville counters when Gavin MaCaulay goes hard to the tin for 2. Red Raiders up by 4.
Aidan Zehr hits for 3 of his team high 27 as Lowville beats Harrisville 79-38.
Another boys contest was in Copenhagen as the Golden Knights hosted Beaver River.
In the 3rd quarter it was Sam Bush for 2 and 1, Beavers down 13.
Then it was Lincoln Becker with the layin off the turnover to put the Beavers within 11.
The Golden Knights answer as Shareed Stokely goes hard to the tin to put Copenhagen up by 8.
Then it was Cody Powis with the bucket as Copenhagen beats Beaver River 63-50.
In ECAC Women’s Hockey from Appleton Arena, St. Lawrence hosted 5th ranked Colgate.
In the 1st period, the lady saints take the lead when Shailynn Snow dents the net on the power play to put the Lady Saints up 1-0.
Later in the 1st, the Lady Saints add to their lead when Julia Gosling unloads a rocket that splits the pipes, a power play tally that puts St. Lawrence on top 2-0 after 1 period.
Colgate cuts into the St. Lawrence lead in the 2nd when Delani Mackay finds the mark. Score: 2-1 St. Lawrence.
The Lady Saints hold on to beat Colgate 3-2.
