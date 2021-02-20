I-81 northbound closed north of Cortland, many cars off the road

By 7 News Staff | February 20, 2021 at 4:17 PM EST - Updated February 20 at 5:12 PM

TULLY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Areas in Onondagoa and Cortland Counties were getting beaten with snow and accidents Saturday.

News Channel 9 in Syracuse, WSYR-TV, reported that parts of Interstate 81 had to be shut down for a period of time due to so many vehicles off the road in Tully. They say many cars were in the median, stuck in snow.

The Cortland/Tompkins County Fire Wire also reported that I-81 was also busy between Homer and Preble, with about 40 cars off the road.

According to 511.org, all northbound lanes in the vicinity were closed as of 1 PM and were expected to be for hours. The interstate reopened around 5 PM.

Emergency units are responding to I 81 northbound between Homer and Preble for another reported multivehicle accident. Reported to be about 40 cars￼

