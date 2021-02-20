99 new cases, 1 death in the region Saturday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are 41 new cases and 1 more death reported in Jefferson County Saturday. Those totals rise to 5,258 and 81 respectively.
There are 276 active cases and 4,901 have recovered.
22 are currently in the hospital and there are no cases reported in any nursing homes or assisted living facilities.
Right now, there are 254 in mandatory isolation with another 498 in mandatory quarantine. An additional 268 people are in precautionary quarantine due to travel. 261 of those people travelled domestically, 7 were international travelers.
61,734 tests have been administered in Jefferson County so far. 56,476 of those tests have come back negative.
Lewis County has 5 new COVID-19 cases, that total climbs to 1,726.
Out of that number, 91 cases are active, 1,609 have recovered, and 26 have died in connection to the virus.
6 people are currently being hospitalized.
91 individuals are in isolation with another 164 in quarantine.
29,748 tests have been performed in the county so far, 28,022 of them came back negative.
St. Lawrence County reports 47 new cases, bringing the total cases to 5,829.
There are currently 38 hospitalizations.
The remaining metrics as well as the maps will be updated on Monday, February 22, 2021.
The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is reporting 6 new cases of COVID-19, making 44 total active cases under the Tribe’s jurisdiction. 1 person is being hospitalized due to symptoms. There are 26 in quarantine as contact tracing continues to be conducted.
Officials ask you to pay attention to how you are feeling and monitor any symptoms you may have. They also say that COVID-19 symptoms can take 2 - 14 days to appear after exposure and include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If you feel you may have been exposed or are showing symptoms, you can find COVID-19 testing sites at the Jefferson County Public Health website, in St. Lawrence County at:
- St. Lawrence Health System 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center 315-713-6655
- Clifton Fine Hospital 315-848-8049
- Community Health Center of the North Country (Canton) 315-379-8132
And in Lewis County by calling Lewis County Public Health at (315) 376-5453 or at Lewis County Health System’s drive-thru testing site located at Maple Ridge Center Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 AM - 1 PM.
