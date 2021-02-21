David W. Stout Jr., 82, of Brier Hill

BRIER HILL, N.Y. (WWNY) - Graveside services for David W. Stout Jr., age 82 of Brier Hill will be held in the summer at a time to be determined at the Ingham Cemetery with Pastor David Sheppard officiating. Mr. Stout passed away on Saturday February 20, 2021 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.
Surviving are two sons David (Susan) Stout of Brier Hill, Michael (Cathy) Stout of Brier Hill; grandchildren Aaron, Abigail, Anna, Parker & Tiffany; great-grandson Brysen; along with many nieces, nephews & cousins.
Dave was predeceased by his wife Petronella “Nelly”; a son Jeffrey; a brother Daniel Stout and a sister Marilyn Faucher.
He was born on December 6, 1938 in Ogdensburg NY, a son of the late David & Cecil (Daniels) Stout. He graduated from Morristown High School and later married Petronella “Nelly” Van Erp on June 9, 1962 at his home with Rev. Lawrence Taylor officiating.
Dave purchase the family farm in 1956 which he operated for many years, and later added Stouts Ready Mix where continued to work alongside his son, until 2008 when he retired. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, town of Morristown Council, Pork & Bean Hunting Club, Shingle Pond Hunting Club, St. Lawrence Draft Horse Association, Youngs Memorial Church, Ingham Cemetery Board and the Brier Hill Fire Company, where was a 45 year member and Fire Commissioner.
He enjoyed horse pulling, spending time on the river, dancing, time at “Camp David” behind the gravel pit, Sunday afternoon car rides, socializing with friends and being with his family. Dave will be missed being seen driving around Brier Hill in his Kubota with his beloved dog “Sparky”. Memorial contributions can be made to the Brier Hill Fire Company, 2680 NY-37, Brier Hill, NY 13614. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
