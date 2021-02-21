Deferiet: No trash pickup Monday, village offices closed

DEFERIET, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you’re a Village of Deferiet resident, you won’t see your garbage picked up for the next couple of weeks.
Deferiet Mayor Janet Zando says that one of the village’s DPW workers might have COVID-19.
Out of extreme caution, the village’s office is closed for the time being.
Zando says garbage pickup this monday and next Monday are cancelled.
Instead, trash will be collected Wednesday, March 3rd.
“Right at the moment, we want everybody to stay calm because we are being proactive and we don’t want to alarm anybody at this point,” said Zando.
Mayor Zando also says Monday’s budget meeting has been cancelled. There is no word yet on when it will be rescheduled.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.