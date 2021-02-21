Gordon A. Lewis, 75, of Carthage

Gordy was born on August 2, 1945 in Great Bend, the son of the late Harold and Rosella (Ashlaw) Lewis. He was a 1964 graduate of Carthage Central High School. He served two years in the Navy from 1966-1968. He then began his longtime employment with the St. Regis Paper Company - Champion International in Deferiet and continued until the mill closed. He then went to work on Fort Drum with LSI for nine years and retired in 2011.