Linda L. Bacon, 75, of West Carthage

Linda was born on April 5, 1945 in Gouverneur, the daughter of the late Clifford and Jean (Demers) Saber. She attended schools in Deferiet and Carthage. She married Douglas M. Bacon on May 16, 1964 at St. Rita’s Catholic Church in Deferiet with Father Fix officiating. Linda and Doug lived in Great Bend for many years where she was a homemaker. Linda was an avid reader.