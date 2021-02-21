50 new COVID-19 cases in tri-county region

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County sees 1,135 new tests administered with a small amount coming back positive. There were 19 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, that total climbs to 5,277.
243 cases are active, 4,953 have recovered, and 81 have died from the virus.
There are currently 17 hospitalizations. There are no current cases found in nursing homes or assisted living facilities.
Officials say there are some significant signs of progress. There are more recoveries than new cases with another 52 recovering, hospitalizations have decreased by 5 and those in isolation have decreased by 28.
There are 226 people in mandatory isolation with another 429 in mandatory quarantine. Another 263 are in precautionary quarantine due to travel. 257 travelled domestically, 6 internationally.
62,869 tests have been administered so far, 57,592 of those tests have come back negative.
Lewis County reports 6 new cases Sunday, their total is now 1,732.
Out of that number, cases are active, 1,619 have recovered, and 26 have passed from the virus.
7 are currently hospitalized.
There are 87 in isolation with another 174 in quarantine.
29,939 tests have been conducted in the county so far with 28,207 coming back negative.
There were 25 new cases in St. Lawrence County, bringing the total cases to 5,854.
There are currently 38 hospitalizations.
The remaining metrics as well as the maps will be updated on Monday, February 22, 2021.
Officials ask you to pay attention to how you are feeling and monitor any symptoms you may have. They also say that COVID-19 symptoms can take 2 - 14 days to appear after exposure and include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If you feel you may have been exposed or are showing symptoms, you can find COVID-19 testing sites at the Jefferson County Public Health website, in St. Lawrence County at:
- St. Lawrence Health System 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center 315-713-6655
- Clifton Fine Hospital 315-848-8049
- Community Health Center of the North Country (Canton) 315-379-8132
And in Lewis County by calling Lewis County Public Health at (315) 376-5453 or at Lewis County Health System’s drive-thru testing site located at Maple Ridge Center Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 AM - 1 PM.
