Robert G. “Bob” Camp, 80, of Pierrepont

PIERREPONT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Robert G. “Bob” Camp, 80, of Howardville Road, died Friday, February 19, 2021 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.
Due to COVID concerns a Graveside service will be held in the spring in Beech Plains Cemetery. Bob’s care and arrangements are with Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton.
Bob was born October 11, 1940 in Potsdam, NY. He was the son of the late Kenneth and Grace (Poole) Camp and graduated from Canton High School in 1959.
On January 30, 1959, with a temperature of minus 30, he married Sharon McEwen in the Canton United Methodist Church. The couple were married 62 years.
Bob was a police officer for the Village of Canton earning the rank of sergeant. He also drove school bus for Canton Central for 49 years. He will also be remembered for being Pierrepont Town Justice, marrying nearly 500 couples. He stated he married people on the top of White Face Mountain to Boldt Castle. He would say the only place he hadn’t conducted a wedding was underwater or in the air.
Surviving are his wife Sharon of Pierrepont; three children Randy (Carmen) Camp of Canton, Steven (Danielle) Camp of Sodus Point and Kathleen Camp (Deano Fountain) of Canton; four grandchildren Nathan (Heather) Camp, Michael Camp, Darren Camp and Brittany Camp; a great-grandson Maverick Camp; twin sister Roberta “Betty” Fifield of Canton; and step-mother, Rose Camp of Massena.
Bob was a 58 year member and Past Chief of Pierrepont Volunteer Fire Department; member of SLC Magistrates Assoc and Treasurer until his retirement in 2018; 50+ year member of Brunner Hill Hunting Club; and member of the Retread Motorcycle Club.
Some of Bob’s interests included, taking motorcycle trips to Nova Scotia, the New England States, Tennessee and going to Americade in Lake George for 20 years. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, camping at Higley and Blake, bowling on the men’s and couples league at Gray Lanes, cutting wood on his property, mornings with friends at area diners and precious time spent with his family.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Pierrepont Volunteer Fire Department or to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
