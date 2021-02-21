A shot for brighter days at JCC, more than 1,000 receive their 2nd dose

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - “I am really excited,” said Sherrill Walton on Sunday.
Walton got her second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Walton is one of more than 1,000 people 65 and older who got their second jab at Jefferson Community College this weekend.
A shot that she says gives her a shot to live her life.
“I feel like I’ll be able to get out of my house now and go wherever I’d like to go,” said Walton.
Jeff Keller also received his second vaccine. He has his eyes set on warm weather and sunshine.
“Maybe be able to travel by the summer again and get life back to normal,” said Jeff Keller.
This is the second large clinic run by Kinney Drugs. Supervising Pharmacist Jeff Kirkby spent both Saturday and Sunday filling each syringe with it’s dose.
He says despite some reports of sore arms, and feeling ill a couple days after the second dose, people should still get their vaccine.
Kirkby says those reactions are actually a good thing.
“We’re glad to see our immune system stimulating - or being stimulated in responding so, if people can look at it that way, it’s a positive,” said Kirkby.
Kirkby says his Kinney Drug Store on Watertown’s Coffeen Street typically get’s about 100 vaccine doses per week. Three weeks ago, they received more than 1,000 doses, unexpectedly.
“These second doses, of course follow along with those first doses,” said Kirkby.
Kirkby says these clinics have run like a well oiled machine, and if more doses come, they hope to get even more people protected against COVID-19.
