Sunny on Sunday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Clouds will clear out tonight which will allow temperatures to drop close to 0 or below.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with just a small chance of snow showers for Jefferson County as lake effect moves north and dies off.
We will see snow showers on Monday as a low pressure system moves through. Overall only a few inches of snow is expected.
Highs will slowly warm up to the upper 30s to lower 40s by Wednesday with rain and snow showers remaining in the forecast.
After the short-lived warm-up will come another cool down.
