2 announce candidacies in town of Champion

CHAMPION, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two people are announcing their candidacies in the town of Champion.
Jonathan Schell is running for town supervisor and James Uhlinger III is running for a seat on the town council.
Schell has been a town resident for 12 years. He is an associate director with Tug Hill Land Trust and currently serves on the Carthage Central school board.
Uhlinger says he’s is interested in starting a conversation centered around the future of the area.
Both candidates say they look forward to spending the coming weeks and months talking with residents across the town.
There’s a primary scheduled for June. Both are seeking Republican and Conservative nominations.
