Call center to schedule COVID vaccinations for eligible veterans

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Syracuse VA Medical Center has set up a call center to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments.
Veterans enrolled in VA health care 65 years of age and older as well as those veterans 18 years of age and older with high risk health conditions interested in an appointment can call 315-425-4488 seven days a week between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Syracuse VAMC is currently vaccinating veterans at the main medical center in Syracuse as well as the community based outpatient clinics in Watertown, Rome, and Binghamton.
Veterans who are not enrolled or do not currently receive care at VA can visit VA’s eligibility web page to learn more: https://www.va.gov/health-care/eligibility/.
To get the latest updates and sign up to stay informed about COVID-19 vaccines, visit VA’s vaccine information page: https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.