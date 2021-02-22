Charles H. Garrison, 70, of Castorland

CASTORLAND, N.Y. (WWNY) - Charles H. Garrison, 70, of State Rt. 410, Castorland, passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021at his home.
A calling hour will be from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville, A funeral service will be held privately for the family with Rev. Tracy Cook, Pastor of Beaver Valley United Methodist Church officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Naumburg Union Cemetery, in c/o Dean Bent, 219 N. Clinton Street, Carthage, NY 13619.
Charles is survived by two children, a son Christopher Garrison and his fiancé, Jamie Greene of Watertown and a daughter, Michelle Kirch of Glenfield; four grandchildren, Brandon, C.J. (Brandon), Logan and Isaiah and a great-grandson Aiden and an unborn grandchild on the way; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Cleveland E. Garrison Jr. of Beaver Falls, Randy J. and Linda J. Garrison, of Monticello, David A. Garrison, of Beaver Falls; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents and a sister-in-law, Kelly Garrison.
Charles was born on February 12, 1951 in Dallas, NC, son of the late Cleveland E. Garrison Sr. and Caroline A. Wakefield Garrison and graduated from Beaver River Central School. He worked for various businesses and paper mills throughout the United States, returning home when his mother’s health was failing. Charles enjoyed martial arts, music, photography and art, growing herbs and reiki.
He also enjoyed having coffee with friends.
Charles attended Beaver Valley United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
