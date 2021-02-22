Charles H. Garrison, 70, of Castorland

Charles is survived by two children, a son Christopher Garrison and his fiancé, Jamie Greene of Watertown and a daughter, Michelle Kirch of Glenfield; four grandchildren, Brandon, C.J. (Brandon), Logan and Isaiah and a great-grandson Aiden and an unborn grandchild on the way; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Cleveland E. Garrison Jr. of Beaver Falls, Randy J. and Linda J. Garrison, of Monticello, David A. Garrison, of Beaver Falls; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents and a sister-in-law, Kelly Garrison.