Clarence Folsom, 91, of Fine

Clarence married Goldie P. Hubbard on June 19, 1948 in Browns Falls at Goldie’s grandfather’s home. Goldie passed away on November 29, 2011. Clarence worked for Jake Kerr’s Sawmill for 17 years and the Town on Fine for 26 years. The last six years he was the Highway Superintendent. He also worked for the New York State Campground at Cranberry Lake for 22 years. He enjoyed working in the woods, sugaring, cutting firewood, his Kubota tractor, hunting and bowling. Clarence loved his family and lit up when he saw them.