Cuomo: state to seek teacher vaccine data, open nursing homes for visits

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York state will begin collecting data on how many teachers have been vaccinated and how many are teaching in their classrooms, Governor Cuomo announced Monday.
Separately, Cuomo announced that nursing home visits can resume this Friday, with restrictions.
Cuomo said local school districts are being contacted to begin reporting data about teachers this week, and will be asked to update the numbers every week going forward.
“Teachers are very concerned that before they return to the classroom, they’re vaccinated. I understand that, so the question is how many have been vaccinated and how many are in class, teaching,” Cuomo said during a telephone briefing with reporters.
“I think we need clarity on that matter because opening schools is very important.”
Nursing home visits will resume - with restrictions - this Friday. Counties with a positivity rate higher than 10 percent will not be allowed to have most visitations; counties where the rate is between five and 10 percent can have in-person visits, but some testing is required; counties with less than a five percent positivity rate can have visits with no testing.
No more than 20 percent of the residents can have visitors at any one time, and there has to be a separate area for each visitor.
Asked about the future of the New York State Fair, which was cancelled last summer, Cuomo said “If there’s any way we can open it safely, we will.”
And he said his administration has fully complied with an inquiry from the U.S. Department of Justice, which is looking into the Cuomo administration’s handling of nursing home deaths from COVID.
