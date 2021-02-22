Curbside Crafts - Ogdensburg Public Library

Irish Themed for March

Ogdensburg (Source: Ogdensburg Public Library)
By Craig Thornton | February 22, 2021 at 12:11 PM EST - Updated February 22 at 12:11 PM

Ogdensburg Public Library

March is the beginning of spring (or so they tell me) and this spring we will be continuing to offer browsing and curbside pickup services. Our crafts this month will be Irish Folklore themed for children of all ages. For older patrons we have tax forms available!

We are open to the public for browsing and curbside, we encourage patrons to reserve a computer during our browsing hours.

Teen Discord Link: https://discord.gg/Mj6yVeE    Register for events by calling: 315-393-4325

Hours

Browsing and computer hours:

Mondays and Tuesdays 9:30 am to 12:30 pm

Wednesdays 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm

Thursdays and Fridays 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm

Curbside hours:

Mondays and Tuesdays 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm

Wednesdays 11:30 am to 2:30 pm

Thursdays, Fridays 9:30 am to 12:30 pm

Bookstore

The Friends of the Ogdensburg Public Library Bookstore will be closed till further notice.

Programs

Curbside Crafts

Day: Monday-Friday

Date: March

Location: Ogdensburg Public Library

Admission price: Free

Description: Reserve a craft by calling 315-393-4325. Complete the craft at home.  Each kit contains a short Irish Folktale or Poem and everything you need to complete a craft.

