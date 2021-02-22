Delayed COVID vaccine shipments start to arrive in region

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Officials in the region are reporting last week’s shipments of COVID-19 vaccine, which were delayed due to bad weather, are starting to arrive.
St. Lawrence County, which was waiting on 400 doses last week, got them Monday, according to Matthew Denner, the county’s director of emergency services.
He anticipates the county will receive this week’s shipment on Thursday.
Officials are now planning clinics, he said.
Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman Scott Gray said the 700 doses delayed last week are now expected to be delivered to the county by no later than Tuesday.
Another 1,700 doses, including 800 for Kinney Drugs locations in the county, are expected to arrive later in the week, he said.
The county is planning clinics once it gets the vaccines.
Lewis County Manager Ryan Piche said last week his county had not received the 200 vaccine doses it was expecting.
We reached out to him Monday to see if any doses arrived, but had not heard back. We’ll update this story if we hear from him.
