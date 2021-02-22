Elwood F. “Bud” Holder Jr., 91, of Adams Center

ADAMS CENTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Elwood F. “Bud” Holder Jr., 91, of US Rt. 11, Adams Center, passed away February 21, 2021 at his home.
Born on October 2, 1929 in Limerick, NY, son of Elwood F. and Lena (Sanford) Holder Sr., he attended Camp Mills and Brownville schools.
He married Madeline R. Avery on August 17, 1950 at the Brownville Methodist Church. Mr. Holder then entered the U.S. Army on December 28, 1951 and served in the Korean Conflict as a Military Policeman. He was honorably discharged on November 19, 1953 as a Corporal.
Upon returning home he worked at St. Regis Paper Co. in DeFeriet and Frink Farm in Camp Mills. He then went to work at Agway Feed Store, in Adams Center, where he was the store manager for several years. The store burned down and he went to work at Agway Plant up until he retired in 1989. Following his retirement he worked part time for Fucillo’s as a driver and delivering cars.
Mrs. Holder worked several years at Bomax, retiring in 1996.
Bud was a member of the Adams Center Fire Department and their Benevolent Association. He enjoyed woodworking and teaching his grandchildren the trade as well as bringing them apple picking and spending quality time with family and friends.
Among his survivors are his beloved wife of 71 years, Madeline R. Holder, two daughters and their spouses, Linda L. (Charles) Arik, Theresa, NY, Judy E. (Tammy) Pitkin, Mount Holly, NC, a son, David A. Lillie, Lorraine, NY, a daughter in law, JoAnne Holder,
Salisbury, NC, five grandchildren, Autumn Arik and her companion Gary Spradlin, Charles Arik and his companion, Joshua (Christina) Arik, Dan (Cassandra) Holder, and David (Kyrstin) Lillie, three great grandchildren, Charlie, Elizabeth and Ryleigh, and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he is predeceased by a daughter, Diane Holder, two sons, Edward Holder Jr. and Danny Holder, a brother, Edward Holder and a sister Betty LaHair.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home. Calling hours will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, February 24th.
Burial with military honors will be held in the spring at Brownville Cemetery.
Donations may be made to the Adams Center Fire Department 13401 North St., Adams Center, NY 13606.
Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com.
