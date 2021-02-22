Frederick C. Carlton, 88, of Deferiet

DEFERIET, N.Y. (WWNY) - Frederick C. Carlton, 88, of 41 Anderson Ave., Deferiet, died Sunday morning, February 21, 2021 at his home in Deferiet.
Fred was born on April 11, 1932 in Watertown, the son of the late Benjamin and Viola (Froats) Carlton. He served in the Marine Corps from July of 1948 to September of 1970 attaining the rank of Gunnery Sergeant. His numerous decorations were as follows; Presidential Unit Citation/w2*, National Defense Service Medal/w1*, Korean Presidential Unit Citation, Good Conduct Medal/w5*, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Certificate of Achievement, Letter of Appreciation, Rifle Expert Badge and Pistol Sharpshooter Badge. After his service, Fred worked for the Samaritan Medical Center as an administrative assistant to the hospital President for many years. He married Cynthia M. Reed on February 21, 1997 in Watertown.
Fred loved spending time at his property in Sackets Harbor where he was continually maintaining the property and shoreline. He enjoyed landscaping and decorating his yards at his home and his original homestead in West Carthage on Liberty Street. He was immensely proud of his military career and service to his country. His overseas duties included Korea, Lebanon, Okinawa and Taipei, Japan.
He is survived by his wife: Cynthia M. Reed of Deferiet, one daughter: Patricia M. Carlton of West Carthage and two sons: Randall R. Carlton of Fresno, CA, and Terry W. Carlton of Philadelphia, his four grandchildren; Anthony James Carlton, Corey Ann Watts, Chetera Harrington and Christopher Harrington, and eight great grandchildren, Corey James, Cameron Wayne, Julian, Jenavive, Desarie, Devyn, Adam and Amir. He is predeceased by his brother, Edward Leroy Card, two half brothers, Donald and Claude Card and a half sister, Helen Manley.
A graveside service with military honors will be held in Brookside Cemetery, Watertown, later this year. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. To make an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.