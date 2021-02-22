Frederick C. Carlton, 88, of Deferiet

Fred was born on April 11, 1932 in Watertown, the son of the late Benjamin and Viola (Froats) Carlton. He served in the Marine Corps from July of 1948 to September of 1970 attaining the rank of Gunnery Sergeant. His numerous decorations were as follows; Presidential Unit Citation/w2*, National Defense Service Medal/w1*, Korean Presidential Unit Citation, Good Conduct Medal/w5*, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Certificate of Achievement, Letter of Appreciation, Rifle Expert Badge and Pistol Sharpshooter Badge. After his service, Fred worked for the Samaritan Medical Center as an administrative assistant to the hospital President for many years. He married Cynthia M. Reed on February 21, 1997 in Watertown.