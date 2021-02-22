Learn to cook international dishes from Cornell Cooperative Extension

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Most people probably won’t do much traveling anytime soon, but there’s a way to sample the world’s cuisine from your home.
Hannah Alday from Cornell Cooperative Extension talked about virtual cooking classes starting next month.
It’s called Cooking Around the World and offers people a chance to cook along as instructors show how to prepare international dishes.
Classes start March 1 and will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.
It’s geared primarily for adults and teens. For younger people, there’s a Junior Bakers program that will run from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Find out more and register at ccejefferson.org/events.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.