Massena Country Club gets new owner and new name
Massena Country Club (Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff | February 22, 2021 at 2:41 PM EST - Updated February 22 at 2:41 PM

TOWN OF LOUISVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County’s town of Louisville now owns a golf course.

Officials say the assets of the Massena Country Club have been signed over to the town of Louisville.

The announcement says the town will operate it as a public golf course with no taxpayer dollars used.

The course also has a new name, The River Course at Louisville Landing.

Massena native Perry French, a PGA professional, has been hired as general manager and director of golf operations.

Season golf passes will be sold starting March 1.

