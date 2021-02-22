Massena Country Club gets new owner and new name

TOWN OF LOUISVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County’s town of Louisville now owns a golf course.
Officials say the assets of the Massena Country Club have been signed over to the town of Louisville.
The announcement says the town will operate it as a public golf course with no taxpayer dollars used.
The course also has a new name, The River Course at Louisville Landing.
Massena native Perry French, a PGA professional, has been hired as general manager and director of golf operations.
Season golf passes will be sold starting March 1.
