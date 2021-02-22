Nancy Mae Winch, 63, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Nancy Mae Winch, age 63, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday February 17, 2021 at her home with her loving husband by her side. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.
There will be private viewing at the convenience of the family with burial in Calvary Cemetery, Massena in the spring.
Nancy was born in Gouverneur, NY on July 3, 1957 to the late Arthur and Beatrice (Booth) House. She grew up in the town of Macomb with her five brothers and two sisters. She married Arden Winch on March 18, 1993 at the Auburn Church of the Nazarene in Auburn, NY. Nancy was a talented musician who enjoyed singing and playing her keyboard as well as cooking and baking for her family and friends. She loved being a waitress, serving other and being social. Nancy worked in various restaurants during her career and one had the privilege, when she waited on the United States Secret Service while President Clinton was dining at the Veranda Restaurant, in Lake Placid, NY.
Nancy is survived by her devoted husband Arden E. Winch, her two daughters; Dianna Petrie and Jennifer Fravor, two grandchildren; Ryan and Emily Spies along with her four brothers; James and Kathy House, Robert House and companion Kathy Rushia, Allen and Karen House, Stephen House and fiancée Polly Adams and a sister Ruth and Larry Pratt. Nancy is also survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Nancy was predeceased by a son Billy Spies, a brother and sister in-law; David and Susan House, a sister Jean Easton and a sister in-law, Cheryl House.
