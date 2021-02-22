Nancy Mae Winch, 63, of Massena

Nancy was born in Gouverneur, NY on July 3, 1957 to the late Arthur and Beatrice (Booth) House. She grew up in the town of Macomb with her five brothers and two sisters. She married Arden Winch on March 18, 1993 at the Auburn Church of the Nazarene in Auburn, NY. Nancy was a talented musician who enjoyed singing and playing her keyboard as well as cooking and baking for her family and friends. She loved being a waitress, serving other and being social. Nancy worked in various restaurants during her career and one had the privilege, when she waited on the United States Secret Service while President Clinton was dining at the Veranda Restaurant, in Lake Placid, NY.