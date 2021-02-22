Police identify victim of fatal SUV-buggy crash

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - State police have released details of a fatal collision near Gouverneur Sunday morning between an SUV and an Amish buggy.
Troopers say a Ford Expedition driven by 36-year-old James Shuster Jr. of Brushton crashed into the horse-drawn buggy on Route 11 near Bristol Road in the town of Gouverneur at around 5:15 a.m.
One of the people inside the buggy, 23-year-old Levi Swartzentruber Jr. of Antwerp, was pronounced dead at the scene by St. Lawrence County Coroner Kevin Crosby.
The other occupant, 20-year-old Mose Swartzentruber, also of Antwerp, was taken to Gouverneur Hospital for treatment of leg and shoulder pain.
The horse was severely injured and was dispatched by law enforcement.
The highway was closed for about six hours.
The crash is under investigation.
Sheriff’s deputies assisted troopers at the scene.
