Ronald James Sheldon, 89, of Copenhagen

Ronald was born on August 9, 1931 at home in Copenhagen, a son of the late Glenn M. and Evelyn Honer Sheldon. He graduated from Copenhagen Central School and worked on the family farm. Ronald worked as a self-employed contractor for many years. On August 15, 1975, he married Janet M. Stanton of Lowville, in Tully, NY. He was well known for working on area churches, doing steeple work, painting, and general restoration.