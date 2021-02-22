Sharon L. Wormuth, 73, of Alexandria Bay and formerly of Clayton

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mrs. Sharon L. Wormuth, 73, of Alexandria Bay, formerly of Clayton, died Thursday, February 18th, at Hospice of Jefferson County.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, February 24th, from 1-3pm, at the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton. A prayer service will follow. Spring burial will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Clayton. Proper Covid -19 protocols will be followed.
Sharon was born February 16th, 1948, in Binghamton, the daughter of Gordon and Pauline Richardson Buss. She graduated from Chenango Forks High School in 1966.
On May 21st, 1971, she married Michael Wormuth at the Catholic Church in Chenango Forks. They moved to Clayton in 1986, where they owned and operated Custom Trophies and Awards. She also worked at the Clayton Yacht Club as a waitress for a time.
While in Clayton she was very active on the boards of the T.I. Youth Hockey Club and local beauty pageants and dance.
She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crafting, and being with her family and friends.
Besides her husband Mike, she is survived by two daughters, Kristina (Steve) Dorr of Clayton, and Desirea (Michael) Russell of South Dakota; one son, Scott (Erin) Wormuth of Clayton; nine grandchildren; two sisters, Patricia (Gene) Mesley of North Carolina, and Carol (Robert) Leamon of Binghamton; nieces and nephews.
Her parents, one son Brian in infancy, and one sister, Barbara Duren, all predeceased her.
Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.
Condolences can be made at trjetty.com
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.