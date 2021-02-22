SPCA: smart, mischievous Christopher

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - This isn’t Christopher’s first time as the Jefferson County SPCA’s featured pet.
Executive director Jordan Walker-Rodriguez says Christopher is “a project case” who needs someone who can keep up on his training.
She says the 2-year-old pit bull-rottweiler mix is so smart, he can quickly get into things and get himself into trouble.
He needs plenty of exercise and room to run. He also needs to be the only pet in the home.
Walker-Rodriguez also talked about a virus outbreak among the cat population at the SPCA’s main shelter. Cats there will be unavailable for adoption until the end of the first week of March.
Cats are still available at the Petco Adoption Center.
You can check out the SPCA’s available pets at jeffersoncountyspca.org. You can make an appointment from there or by calling 315-782-3260.
