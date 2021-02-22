Sunday Sports: High school hoops set to begin in Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The official start to the high school basketball season for Jefferson County schools is set for March 1st, but 2 teams will be getting a head start this week with the Sackets Harbor boys traveling to Carthage on Tuesday to meet the Comets and hosting Carthage on Friday.
With Copenhagen playing in the Lewis County pod and Lyme, LaFargeville, Belleville Henderson and Alexandria not playing, that leaves the Patriots as the lone D division school hitting the hardwood. It’s something that Sackets Harbor Coach Jeff Robbins has no problem with.
”Wins and losses don’t matter right now. Getting the kids out on the court, competing is what really matters. You know we play Carthage twice and then we’re scheduled to play IHC twice, Sandy Creek once and TI once and then possibly, depending on what happens with Fall 2, you know, there’s a chance that the basketball season could get extended a little bit more. In that case, we’ll be looking to pick up more games whether it’s small schools or bigger schools,” said Jeff Robbins, Sackets Harbor’s boys’ basketball coach.
One team that will have to wait until March to get back into action is coach Pete Pettit’s Thousand Islands Lady Vikings.
Pettit says his team has a tentative 4 game schedule in place to begin on March 1st and says its a chance to give his 5 seniors on the roster some closure and one of his players a chance to reach the 1,000 point milestone something she would have done with ease if not for the COVID pandemic.
”We’re looking forward to having our first home game to get our senior night accomplished which is a great night for all these kids who spent a lot of time in my program. We’ve won lots of titles throughout the years and there’s a couple of these kids who are very much a strong part of that, so I’d like to have a great- actually, a proper sendoff if you will. I have one athlete that’s pretty close to 1,000 points, so I’m hoping we get enough games for her to do it. Kennady Amo is about 100 points away, so,” said Pete Pettit.
One thing both coaches agree on. It’s nice to have their kids back on the hardwood playing the sport they love, preparing for some type of season, no matter the length.
”I’m really excited, my boys are really excited. We’ve been doing open gym twice a week since the beginning of December. First week in December, and I told the boys several times how proud I am of them because if I was in their spot. I don’t know how I would have handled not knowing if we were gonna be able to play only doing skill work,” said Robbins.
”My kids have been really excited that they open up to practices and we got a couple weeks in under our belt of some really good practices and they’re excited and motivated and I’d hate to see anything go wrong at this point to make us not play any games, especially for my 5 seniors.”
