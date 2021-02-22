Tri-county region reports 1 new COVID death, 86 new cases

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - One new COVID-19 deaths and another 86 positive cases were reported Monday in the tri-county region.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health reported Monday that another person has died from COVID, bringing the death toll to 76.
Officials also said 35 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus. Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 5,889 confirmed positive cases.
Officials said 560 cases are active and 34 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 5,253 cases have been released from isolation.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County announced no new COVID-19 deaths Monday, which means the total number of coronavirus deaths to date remains at 81.
There were 44 new cases to report. Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 5,321 positive cases.
Seventeen people are hospitalized; 232 people are in mandatory isolation and 402 are in mandatory quarantine.
The county says 4,991 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported no new COVID deaths Monday. Since the pandemic began, 26 people have died from the coronavirus.
Another 7 new cases were reported Monday. The county has had a total of 1,739 cases to date
The county Public Health Agency said Monday that 6 people are hospitalized and 82 are in isolation.
Another 144 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 1,631 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
