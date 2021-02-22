NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWNY) - Walter J. (Bungy) Bond, 87, of Norfolk NY passed away unexpectedly on February 19, 2021 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Per his wishes, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held in the spring at Bixby Cemetery, Norfolk.
Walter was born on March 2, 1933 to Everett and Amelia Bond. He graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School in 1951. After graduation, he enrolled in the United States Air Force and served during the Korean War. Returning home, he began a career at Reynold’s Metals, where he worked as a pot tender and crane operator. Walter was a proud union member, retiring with 35 years of service.
Walter is survived by his wife Barbara, his brother Wayne (Twila) Bond, his children Michael (Barbara Robbins) Hicks, John Hicks and his companion (David Sherwood) and Terrie (Darren) Taylor. His step-children Gail (Terry) Rookey, Duane (Kim) Pierce, Sharon (Bob) Pinkerton and Gary (Camille Cristaldi) Pierce. His grandchildren Michael Morse, Martin (Jill) Blair, Katie (Andrew) Ashley, Kelly (Jim) Lobdell and Jessica (Eric Sheldon) Regan as well as several great-grandchildren.
He was pre-deceased by his first wife Alma “Darlene” Bond in 2004 and his sister, Cecelia Gang.
Ever the hard-working family man and personable socializer, Bungy loved spending time with his family and friends, church, reading, meeting new people, playing cards, fishing, hunting and cutting firewood/brush for others. Traveling was also a pursuit he enjoyed with family. He brought his grandchildren to Maine for summer vacations at the ocean for many years, to water parks and amusement parks around the northeast and to Kansas to visit family. He and Barbara also traveled all over the United States, Canada and Europe including Turkey, Spain, England, Switzerland, Germany and Scotland in their golden years.
As a people person, he would know someone’s life story after spending just a little time in a break room or waiting room at the doctor’s office. His family and friends admired his hard-working work ethic, his selflessness in making sure someone had whatever help, money or guidance they needed. If you met him, and he liked you, he probably teased you and made a joke to make you smile. He often had a twinkle in his eye and sly smile as he learned what friendly teasing subject would get your attention and maybe your dander up. As a dedicated union member, he taught his family to fight for the common man, the little guy, as he disliked the rich and powerful abusing those that provided the labor of which this country thrives upon.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley at www.hospiceslv.org or Norfolk Wesleyan Church at P.O. Box 506, Norfolk, NY 13667 and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .
