Walter J. (Bungy) Bond, 87, of Norfolk

As a people person, he would know someone’s life story after spending just a little time in a break room or waiting room at the doctor’s office. His family and friends admired his hard-working work ethic, his selflessness in making sure someone had whatever help, money or guidance they needed. If you met him, and he liked you, he probably teased you and made a joke to make you smile. He often had a twinkle in his eye and sly smile as he learned what friendly teasing subject would get your attention and maybe your dander up. As a dedicated union member, he taught his family to fight for the common man, the little guy, as he disliked the rich and powerful abusing those that provided the labor of which this country thrives upon.