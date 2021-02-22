Watertown fire originates in basement

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Fire officials say a basement is where a fire may have started in a Watertown home Saturday evening.
This was the scene at 705 Greensview Drive.
Crews were called there around 6:30 PM.
Battalion Chief Tucker Wiley says the house was full of smoke when crews arrived.
Wiley says he believes the fire started in the basement where the homeowner was doing laundry.
The Red Cross is assisting 2 adults and an eleven-month-old child.
No one was injured.
“After we found the fire, it went pretty smooth. Being full of smoke, we checked the first floor first, second floor, the basement was the third place we checked,” said Wiley.
Wiley says the official cause of the fire is still under investigation.
