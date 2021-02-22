Winter weather advisory posted for much of the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We’ll feel the winds of change today. And with those winds come snow and a chance of mixed precipitation.
There’s a winter weather advisory for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties until 1 a.m. on Tuesday.
Most areas can expect 1 to 3 inches of snow today and another 1 to 3 inches tonight.
Some rain may mix in because of above-freezing temperatures. Wind could gust to 35 miles per hour and highs will be in the mid-30s.
It will be snowy and windy again on Tuesday, although no alerts are posted. Highs will be in the upper 30s.
It will be around 40 on Wednesday with a 40 percent chance of snow.
It will be partly sunny on Thursday and mostly sunny on Friday. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 20s for those two days.
It will be in the upper 30s to around 40 for the weekend. It will be breezy with a chance of mixed precipitation on Saturday. It will be partly sunny on Sunday.
