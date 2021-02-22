Young C. Harrington, 68, of Ogdensburg and formerly of Norfolk

NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWNY) - Graveside services for Young C. Harrington, 68, a resident of New York Ave, Ogdensburg and formerly of Norfolk, will be held in the spring at the Bixby Cemetery in Norfolk. Mr. Harrington passed away on Thursday evening, February 18, 2021 at the SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.
As a gift to life, Young was an organ and tissue donor to help others in need.
Young is survived by a brother, Ricky Harrington, Raymondville; a sister-in-law, Valerie Harrington, Massena; his niece, Jennifer Belk and his nephews, Christopher Harrington and William Harrington. He was pre-deceased by his parents, a brother Robert Harrington and a sister-in-law, Soncha Harrington.
Born in Massena, NY on September 5, 1952 to the late Carl E. and Fern M. Genaway Harrington, Young was tragically hit by a car at the young age of 5 and has been disabled most of his life. He lived with his parents and enjoyed watching sporting events and collecting memorabilia, especially baseball and hockey.
Memorial donations can be made to a charity of one’s choice and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .
