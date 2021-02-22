Your Turn: feedback on Cuomo, Texas disaster & summer camps

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Cuomo Administration is the focus of a federal probe into its under-reporting of COVID-19 deaths linked to nursing homes. Meanwhile, Assembly Republicans want to form an impeachment commission:
Impeaching him is the least of what should happen.
Jeremy Kinney
What do you say we investigate first and determine whether he did something worthy of impeachment?
Jim Bullard
People in Texas, who have ties to the north country, spoke with us about the historic winter weather that left many of them without electricity and water:
I am from Watertown...and lived there in 1998 during the ice storm. That knowledge was a great help, living a few miles from Austin.
Thomas McGowan
Sending prayers for everyone; wish I could do more.
Vicki Gould
The state has given summer camps and amusement parks the green light to reopen soon, but with restrictions:
The kids need this. They can’t keep going without anything open or allowed to have any experiences!
Amber Merry
I think they will shut down anything fun again this year.
Adam Dean
