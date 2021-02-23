Arts All-Star: Taylor Michaud

NORWOOD, N.Y. (WWNY) - “My passion is definitely singing,” Taylor Michaud says. “That’s my favorite thing to do.”
The Norwood-Norfolk senior is the 7 News Arts All-Star for February 22, 2021.
One of the things he enjoys most about performing, he said, is getting positive feedback from an audience.
“It gives you cold chills,” he said. “It’s just amazing.”
He plans to go to college for vocal performance or musical theater. He’s applied to SUNY Potsdam, Syracuse University, University of South Florida, and Northern Vermont University.
Watch the video to hear him perform and to learn more about him.
