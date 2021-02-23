Fern F. Murphy, 81, formerly of Norwood

NORWOOD, N.Y. (WWNY) - Graveside services for Fern F. Murphy, 81, a resident of the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and formerly of Norwood, will be held in the springtime at the Bixby Cemetery in Norfolk. Fern passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Fern is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jean, Norwood; two sons, Timothy Murphy, Norwood and William Murphy, Naples, FL; one granddaughter, Natasha and two great-grandchildren, Logan and Nathan. Fern is also survived by a sister Patricia Tassie, Massena and his nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
He was pre-deceased by his parents and a son, Michael Murphy in 2019.
Born in Louisville, NY on October 6, 1939 to the late William H. and Pauline K. Miller Murphy, Fern married Jean L. Maloney on May 16, 1963. He worked as a body repairman for several years at various body shops, which included Fay Motors, Massena and most recently worked as an electrician for Ronald Daggett Construction.
In his free time, Fern enjoyed tinkering on cars and motors and spending time with family and friends in which it often included playing music.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.