Irene Zehr, 88, of Lowville

Irene is survived by her husband of 65 years, Alvin R. Zehr, Jr; three children and their spouses, Debbie (Lauren) Zehr; Daryl (Teresa) Zehr; and Denise (Darryl) Roggie all of Lowville; two sisters and their husbands, Alice and Alvin Roggie of Castorland; Nancy and Marvin Widrick of Florida; three brothers and their wives, Vernon and Doreen Roes of Harrisonburg, VA; Leonard and Judy Roes of Lowville; Melvin and Judy Roes of Lowville; a sister-in-law, Wilma Watkins Roes of Michigan; in-laws, Pearl Zehr, Eileen Zehr, Belva Zehr, Adeline Knechtal, Merle Roggie, Eunice Gingerich, Paul and Mary Zehr, Elizabeth and Roger Crassi, LeEtta and Albert Owens, Lena Zehr, Vera and Stan Ferguson, Mary Graves, Arthur and Jeanette Zehr, David and Mary Zehr, Jane Zehr, Pauline Zehr, and Elma Ebersole; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by one grandchild, Brynn Jewel Roggie; five brothers and sisters-in-law, Maurice and Rosella Roes, Edward and Bertha Roes, Lloyd and Clara Roes, Nelson and Mary Roes, and Raymond and Anna Mae Roes; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Edna and Elmer Yousey, and Anna Mae and Grant Noftsier; Irene was born March 2, 1932 in Ebenezer, New York the daughter of the late Samuel and Lena Nafziger Roes. She attended country school on the West Road and was the first in her family to graduate from Lowville Academy in 1948 at the age of 16 after having skipped two grades. Irene worked at the Lowville Laundromat and then did voluntary service in Millington, Michigan where she worked in Saginaw making dentistry tools. On June 23, 1955 she married Alvin Zehr, Jr at Dadville Mennonite Church with Rev. Lloyd Boshart officiating. She worked alongside her husband when they owned dairy farms on the Van Amber Road and the Erie Canal Road. She was manager at the Lowville and Carthage offices of H & R Block for several years, later doing income tax preparation in her home. She was a health care aide and then a Choice Books representative alongside her husband.