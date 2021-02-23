JCC hosts ‘March Mascot Mini-Madness’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s a chance for prospective students to learn more about Jefferson Community College and meet its new mascot.
Director of admissions Chelsea Marra talked about March Mascot Mini-Madness during an interview on 7 News This Morning. You can see that interview in the video above.
The Mini-Madness is a series of information sessions on a variety of topics throughout March.
They’re via Zoom from 3:30 to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The new mascot will make an appearance during the sessions.
You can find a link to the list of sessions at sunyjefferson.edu/admissions. That’s also where you can sign up to attend them.
