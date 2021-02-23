Moses launches bid for SLC Family Court judge

Supporters gather on the steps of the St. Lawrence County Courthouse as Andrew Moses announces his candidacy for Family Court judge. (Source: Andrew Moses)
By 7 News Staff | February 23, 2021 at 6:23 AM EST - Updated February 23 at 6:23 AM

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A longtime St. Lawrence County lawyer is announcing his candidacy for the county’s Family Court judge seat.

Andrew Moses is pursuing the Republican and Conservative party lines.

In an email to 7 News, Moses says he’s been a Family Court lawyer for nearly 30 years with stints with St. Lawrence County Social Services, as a deputy county attorney, and in private practice.

Moses is also on the Canton Central school board.

Judge Cecily Morris is the current family court judge.

