Moses launches bid for SLC Family Court judge

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A longtime St. Lawrence County lawyer is announcing his candidacy for the county’s Family Court judge seat.
Andrew Moses is pursuing the Republican and Conservative party lines.
In an email to 7 News, Moses says he’s been a Family Court lawyer for nearly 30 years with stints with St. Lawrence County Social Services, as a deputy county attorney, and in private practice.
Moses is also on the Canton Central school board.
Judge Cecily Morris is the current family court judge.
