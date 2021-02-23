4 new COVID deaths, 78 new infections reported in tri-county region

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Four new COVID-19 deaths and another 78 positive cases were reported Tuesday in the tri-county region.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health reported Tuesday that 4 more people have died from COVID, bringing the death toll to 80.
Officials also said 50 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus. Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 5,939 confirmed positive cases.
Officials said 428 cases are active and 21 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 5,431 cases have been released from isolation.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County announced no new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, which means the total number of coronavirus deaths to date remains at 81.
There were 23 new cases to report. Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 5,344 positive cases.
Fifteen people are hospitalized; 242 people are in mandatory isolation and 399 are in mandatory quarantine.
The county says 5,006 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported no new COVID deaths Tuesday. Since the pandemic began, 26 people have died from the coronavirus.
Another 5 new cases were reported Tuesday. The county has had a total of 1,744 cases to date
The county Public Health Agency said 8 people are hospitalized and 78 are in isolation.
Another 148 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 1,640 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.