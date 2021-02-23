Ogdensburg council votes to pay off debt to St. Lawrence County

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s city council is looking to tackle years of unpaid debt to St. Lawrence County.
It’s a debt that’s climbed to more than $825,000.
From 2003 to 2005 and then from 2013 to 2019, the city didn’t pay the county all of the property tax it owed.
A resolution passed Monday night looks to fix that. It states the city manager and county administrator will come up with repayment terms and all the debt will have to be paid back in 18 months.
The vote fell on a familiar 4 to 3 line.
Those against it wanted to table the resolution, but councillors in the majority say it’s best to pay what’s owed.
“It’s good that we pay the debt. We owe the debt,” Councillor Steven Fisher aid. “I know some in the community feel it’s not, who’s fault it was, or for when or where. But overall, no matter who was sitting in office, this money was owed to county.”
The city council did pass one resolution it had tabled: adding money to the contract for the water treatment plant.
But the amount tacked on was cut from more than $5 million to just above $31,000.
That’s to pay for small changes while the city seeks grant funding for the more expensive projects.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.