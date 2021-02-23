Old grocery store getting new future

TOWN OF LERAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Owners of the old Barbalich’s Market in the town of LeRay will try again to open it up.
The Jefferson County Planning Board approved the site plan for a mixed-use building for the former grocery store building on Route 3.
The owner of the property, LeRoy Burnham, says he’s again trying to use the space - this time as more of a specialty market with meats, cheeses, and maple products made in the north country.
Getting the approval has taken a bit of time as the owner has been at odds with the town of LeRay over the building’s use.
“It’s been a long road. Three years of paperwork, but I’m pushing on and it’s going to be great,” said Burnham.
Attached to the old market was a barbecue joint, which was shut down by the town because it lacked the approvals it needed.
Tuesday’s decision would allow that business to come back into the building.
