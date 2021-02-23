Philly Fire Department plans drive-through fundraisers

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Philadelphia Fire Department missed out on several fundraisers last year because of COVID-19.
Alex Peer says his department has had to switch things up to make them work this year. Their dinner fundraisers are going drive-through.
There’s a drive-through chili meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 28. Peer says it’s good chili; he’s won the People’s Choice Award at the North Country Chili Cook-Off four times.
On March 5 and March 19 – both Fridays – are drive-through fish fries. They run from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
