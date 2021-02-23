Snow today, snow & rain tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Snow will move in during the morning and it will stick with us through most of the day.
The snow should start by mid- or late morning. It will be breezy and the snow could be heavy at times, although we don’t expect much accumulation.
Highs will be in the mid-30s.
The snow should dissipate toward evening. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s.
Snow starts up again Wednesday morning. It will mix with and change to rain as temperatures rise to around 40.
It will be partly sunny with a slight chance of snow on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 20s.
It will be around 30 and mostly sunny on Friday.
There’s a chance of mixed precipitation on Saturday. Highs will be around 40.
It will be in the upper 30s on Sunday and Monday. It will be partly sunny on Sunday. There’s a chance of mixed precipitation on Monday.
