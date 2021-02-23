SUNY athletes can compete this spring

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WWNY) - Some college athletes will get to play their sport this spring. The State University of New York Athletics Conference, or SUNYAC, will be back competing March 20.
The sports include lacrosse, baseball, softball, tennis, and track and field.
SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras made the announcement at SUNY Oswego on Tuesday.
The conference will be split into 2 divisions, east and west, to limit travel and overnight stays.
Athletes will wear masks at all times, including on the buses, but not during play.
No spectators will be allowed and athletes will be tested 3 days before a competition.
Malatras says as long as the positivity rate stays low, games will continue, but if there is a spread of cases, games will be canceled.
