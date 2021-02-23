Tomorrow’s Health: acid reflux, shorter doctors’ shifts & child obesity

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Acid reflux disease may increase the risk of certain types of cancer.
Researchers from the National Cancer Institute found that people who have GERD – which stands for gastro-esophageal reflux disease – have double the risk of developing cancers of the larynx and esophagus.
Shorter doctors’ shifts
A new study finds limiting doctors’ shifts to 16 consecutive hours instead of 24 to 28 hours improves performance.
Researchers in Boston looked at residents working in pediatric ICUs and found the shorter shifts reduced sleepiness, particularly overnight.
Mother’s diet & child obesity
Eating a low-quality diet during pregnancy may increase the child’s future risk of obesity, especially during late childhood.
Researchers in Ireland defined a low-quality diet as high in red and processed meat and refined carbohydrates.
