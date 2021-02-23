2 vie to run on GOP ticket for Jefferson County District 7 seat

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s a race for the Republican nod to represent District 7 on the Jefferson County Legislature.
Champion town councilman Matthew Gump is challenging incumbent legislator John Peck in the Republican primary.
The primary will be held in June.
Peck was first elected to the seat in 2011 and is in his fifth two-year term.
Gump was first elected to the town council in 2019. His four-year term is set to expire at the end of 2023.
The district covers the towns of Champion and LeRay and the village of West Carthage.
Peck currently chairs the county’s Health and Human Services Committee.
In a Facebook post, Gump says he’s running to end the status quo.
Both men live in Carthage.
